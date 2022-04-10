United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $3.30. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 383.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.27. The stock had a trading volume of 820,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,730. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

