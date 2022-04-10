UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $506.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.96.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $545.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.32. The company has a market cap of $513.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $548.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

