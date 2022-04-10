Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to announce sales of $143.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $149.04 million. Universal Display posted sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

OLED traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 290,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,504. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $242.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

