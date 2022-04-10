Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

UTI stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.