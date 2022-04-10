Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,664,939. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

