Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Upwork stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

