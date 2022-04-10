Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $749.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

