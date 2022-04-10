USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.82

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.19. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 33,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USDP. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

