USDK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.11 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.25 or 0.07575828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.82 or 0.99810246 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.