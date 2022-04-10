Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

UTZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 579,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In related news, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

