Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,522 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.05. 17,991,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,170,074. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

