Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.82. 1,357,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.45. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

