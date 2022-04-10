Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after buying an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.50. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.