Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.08. 483,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,971. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.