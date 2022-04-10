Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,060. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

