Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,602,004. The firm has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

