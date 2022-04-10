Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 889,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

