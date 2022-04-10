Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $246.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average of $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

