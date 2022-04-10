Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,179 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.