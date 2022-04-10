Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Quanterix worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 244,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,326. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

