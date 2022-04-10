Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

