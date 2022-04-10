Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $115.35. 1,678,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

