Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 1,026,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,740. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.