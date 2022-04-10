Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.89. 80,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $96.14 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

