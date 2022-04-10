Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.17 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.