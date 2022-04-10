VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

ITM remained flat at $$46.80 during trading on Friday. 519,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,364. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.