Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.67

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.67 and last traded at $111.54, with a volume of 48597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

