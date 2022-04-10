Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 712,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £80.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.69.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

