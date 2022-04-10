Verge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $181.88 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00264221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,501,799,438 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

