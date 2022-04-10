Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

