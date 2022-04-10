Verso (NYSE:VRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verso currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. Verso has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. On average, analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

