Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

