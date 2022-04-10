Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) vs. Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Via Renewables and Genie Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Genie Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.71 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.73 Genie Energy $363.73 million 0.49 $29.21 million $1.12 6.02

Genie Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genie Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40% Genie Energy 7.03% 5.62% 2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genie Energy beats Via Renewables on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

