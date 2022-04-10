Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. 3,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock worth $183,608 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $8,593,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

