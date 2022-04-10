Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.90. Vimeo shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 412 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

