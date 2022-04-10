Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT Lowered to €112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.