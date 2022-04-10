Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,651. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.