Virtue Poker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $525,579.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $525,579.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07582274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.96 or 0.99940736 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.