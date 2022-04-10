Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $58.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 426,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

