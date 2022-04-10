VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.00. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

