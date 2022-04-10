Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

