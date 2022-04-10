VP (LON:VP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VP opened at GBX 890 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VP has a one year low of GBX 810 ($10.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,070 ($14.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £357.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 948.26.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

