VP (LON:VP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.
Shares of VP opened at GBX 890 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VP has a one year low of GBX 810 ($10.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,070 ($14.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £357.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 948.26.
VP Company Profile (Get Rating)
