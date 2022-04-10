Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

