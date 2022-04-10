Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 120 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day moving average is $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

