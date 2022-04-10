Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

