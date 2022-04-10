Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

