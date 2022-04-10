Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
