Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

