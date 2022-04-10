Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.