Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $145,990.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

